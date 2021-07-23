Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 131.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 195,675 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $33,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. 9,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,560. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

