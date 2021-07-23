Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $10.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,554,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,455. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.21. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

