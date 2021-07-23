Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Gap Up to $68.09

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.09, but opened at $71.55. Terreno Realty shares last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

