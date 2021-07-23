Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to Buy at Grupo Santander

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Grupo Santander’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $44.79 on Friday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 443.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.