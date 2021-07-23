TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Trims Stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,402 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNPR opened at $9.91 on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

