TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 3.55% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $36.07 million and a PE ratio of -12.75.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andina Acquisition Corp. III will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

