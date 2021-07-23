TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMIVU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,590,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $8,910,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $7,425,000.

FMIVU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

