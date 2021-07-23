TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZUU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

