TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 1.70% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TZPS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $492,000.

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

