TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,837,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

