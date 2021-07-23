TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTPAU. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

GTPAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

