Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.28.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,289. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
