Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.28.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,289. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

