Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.00. 2,485,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

