Tendies (TEND) Trading Down 28.8% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Tendies has a market cap of $523,456.45 and $62,879.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.00861900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,749 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,749 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

