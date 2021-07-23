Tendies (TEND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,790.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $506,768.31 and approximately $53,790.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.00883139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,750 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,750 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.