Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.68. 16,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,001,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

