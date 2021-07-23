TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$27.91. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.64, with a volume of 1,515,126 shares changing hands.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market cap of C$37.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

