Tellor (TRB) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $33.28 or 0.00102812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $58.98 million and $17.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,851,133 coins and its circulating supply is 1,772,093 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

