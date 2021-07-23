Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TELNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.