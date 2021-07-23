Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

ERIC opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

