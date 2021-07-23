Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAOF remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

