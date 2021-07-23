TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

