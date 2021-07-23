Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 712,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,101,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.72. The company had a trading volume of 256,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $452.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

