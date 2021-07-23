Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock makes up approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NLOK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.78. 43,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

