TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Cut by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TEL opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

