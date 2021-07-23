Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.19.

TSHA opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.