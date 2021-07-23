Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.19.

TSHA opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

