Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 101,055 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.62. The stock has a market cap of £27.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

In related news, insider Brian Raven purchased 437,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,480 ($22,837.73).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

