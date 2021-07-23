Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $3,550,791.50 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $257.01 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $121.82 and a twelve month high of $257.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

