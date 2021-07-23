Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.38. The company had a trading volume of 64,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1-year low of $121.82 and a 1-year high of $257.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

