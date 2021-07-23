TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $7.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

TAL Education Group stock traded down $11.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 1,736,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,522,442. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,025,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,320,000 after buying an additional 794,645 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,435,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

