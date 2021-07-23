Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.91 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.