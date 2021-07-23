Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.35. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 2,835 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,985 shares in the company, valued at $490,352.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,744 shares of company stock worth $375,543. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

