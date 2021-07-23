Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Switch by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 899,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Switch by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 623,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $19,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 637,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,337,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,632,787 shares of company stock worth $32,986,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

