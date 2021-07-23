Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 190 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of SEK 183.

SWDBY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

