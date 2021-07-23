Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

