SVB Leerink Weighs in on Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.36) per share for the year.

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $14,584,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

