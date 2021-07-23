SVB Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $15,125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

