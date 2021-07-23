Susquehanna Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,497.93.

SHOP opened at $1,601.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,362.91. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,602.57. The firm has a market cap of $199.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.93, a PEG ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

