Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.32

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and traded as high as $30.81. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 188 shares.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

