Sun Life Financial Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NYSE:SLF opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

