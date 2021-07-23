Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after buying an additional 172,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.25. 18,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,007. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $189.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

