Summit Insights Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

