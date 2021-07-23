Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 128,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

