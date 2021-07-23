Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $971.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

