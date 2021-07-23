Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUBCY. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $996.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million. Research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

