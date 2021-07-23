Stryker’s (SYK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

