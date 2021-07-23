StrongHands 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $196.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $439,165.64 and approximately $196.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,634,053,119 coins and its circulating supply is 17,220,858,765 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.