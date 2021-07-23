Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

STRA stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

