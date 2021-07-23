Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €112.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ETR:SBS opened at €122.60 ($144.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.88. Stratec has a 52-week low of €94.40 ($111.06) and a 52-week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is €113.98.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

