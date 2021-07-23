StormX (STMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.24 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a market cap of $156.80 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00868123 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

